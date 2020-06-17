All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

884 Tia Juana Street

884 Tia Juana Street · No Longer Available
Location

884 Tia Juana Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Ocean view hilltop home located within walking distance to park, tennis, and hiking trails. This home features living, dining and kitchen with open beam cathedral ceilings opening to ocean view deck. Kitchen has granite counters, wood cabinetry with decorative glass panes, tile pavers and wood floors. All three bedrooms have private baths. Upper level Master bedroom has canyon view deck and high beamed ceilings. Main floor bedroom, indoor laundry, third bedroom has access to yard. Two car garage. Just minutes from town and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Tia Juana Street have any available units?
884 Tia Juana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 884 Tia Juana Street have?
Some of 884 Tia Juana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Tia Juana Street currently offering any rent specials?
884 Tia Juana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Tia Juana Street pet-friendly?
No, 884 Tia Juana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 884 Tia Juana Street offer parking?
Yes, 884 Tia Juana Street offers parking.
Does 884 Tia Juana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Tia Juana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Tia Juana Street have a pool?
No, 884 Tia Juana Street does not have a pool.
Does 884 Tia Juana Street have accessible units?
No, 884 Tia Juana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Tia Juana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 Tia Juana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Tia Juana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Tia Juana Street does not have units with air conditioning.

