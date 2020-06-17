884 Tia Juana Street

Amenities

Ocean view hilltop home located within walking distance to park, tennis, and hiking trails. This home features living, dining and kitchen with open beam cathedral ceilings opening to ocean view deck. Kitchen has granite counters, wood cabinetry with decorative glass panes, tile pavers and wood floors. All three bedrooms have private baths. Upper level Master bedroom has canyon view deck and high beamed ceilings. Main floor bedroom, indoor laundry, third bedroom has access to yard. Two car garage. Just minutes from town and beach.