880 Coast View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Panoramic Ocean View Contemporary Home in Laguna Beach - VIEWS!! VIEWS!! Fiery Sunsets over Catalina, Crashing Waves at Main Beach, Twinkling Lights at Dusk. This marquee home features contemporary modern spaces perfect for casual beach living or grand entertaining.



Directly facing the ocean, the entire top floor features sweeping, uninterrupted ocean views. The gourmet kitchen is adjacent to a superb great room with floor to ceiling windows, outdoor deck and outside fireplace.



Skylights, subtle custom lighting, hardwood floors and dual master suites, one with its own fireplace and private deck, all 3 bedrooms offer modern baths and Ocean Views. Enjoy a secluded rear yard, 2 car gar+ desirable long driveway for additional parking spaces . Ideally located above Laguna Village, this home offers the ultimate beach community life-style.



LRS is a fair housing property management real estate broker DRE # 01887945



contact: Alan@Lrsrm.com



(RLNE4638673)