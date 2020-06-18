All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 880 Coast View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
880 Coast View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

880 Coast View Drive

880 Coast View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

880 Coast View Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Panoramic Ocean View Contemporary Home in Laguna Beach - VIEWS!! VIEWS!! Fiery Sunsets over Catalina, Crashing Waves at Main Beach, Twinkling Lights at Dusk. This marquee home features contemporary modern spaces perfect for casual beach living or grand entertaining.

Directly facing the ocean, the entire top floor features sweeping, uninterrupted ocean views. The gourmet kitchen is adjacent to a superb great room with floor to ceiling windows, outdoor deck and outside fireplace.

Skylights, subtle custom lighting, hardwood floors and dual master suites, one with its own fireplace and private deck, all 3 bedrooms offer modern baths and Ocean Views. Enjoy a secluded rear yard, 2 car gar+ desirable long driveway for additional parking spaces . Ideally located above Laguna Village, this home offers the ultimate beach community life-style.

LRS is a fair housing property management real estate broker DRE # 01887945

contact: Alan@Lrsrm.com

(RLNE4638673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Coast View Drive have any available units?
880 Coast View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 880 Coast View Drive have?
Some of 880 Coast View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Coast View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
880 Coast View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Coast View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 880 Coast View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 880 Coast View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 880 Coast View Drive does offer parking.
Does 880 Coast View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Coast View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Coast View Drive have a pool?
No, 880 Coast View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 880 Coast View Drive have accessible units?
No, 880 Coast View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Coast View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 Coast View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Coast View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 Coast View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College