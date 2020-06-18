All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated November 26 2019 at 11:47 AM

861 Coast View Drive

861 Coast View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

861 Coast View Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This open space is overlooking your Panoramic Scenery of The Pacific Ocean that includes a Peak of Rancho Palos Verdes looking North and Catalina directly out West through your 9 foot tall Windows! Entertaining outdoors to the massive deck connects you to the Beauty of Downtown Laguna Beach! Retreat downstairs to the Master Suite that includes a walk in over sized shower and its own Deck! A small very peaceful backyard nestled within some tall greenery is a great place to escape to read a book or simply for some quite time. Parking is luxury on this property as the driveway allows for Three-Four vehicles as well as a two car garage! This property was Extensively rebuilt in 2001, the Modern Spaces within this home will not disappoint! Located above Laguna Village and a short drive to Beaches, Restaurants, Art Galleries and/or many other amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Coast View Drive have any available units?
861 Coast View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 861 Coast View Drive have?
Some of 861 Coast View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Coast View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
861 Coast View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Coast View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 Coast View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 861 Coast View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 861 Coast View Drive offers parking.
Does 861 Coast View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Coast View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Coast View Drive have a pool?
No, 861 Coast View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 861 Coast View Drive have accessible units?
No, 861 Coast View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Coast View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 Coast View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Coast View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 861 Coast View Drive has units with air conditioning.

