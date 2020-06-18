861 Coast View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This open space is overlooking your Panoramic Scenery of The Pacific Ocean that includes a Peak of Rancho Palos Verdes looking North and Catalina directly out West through your 9 foot tall Windows! Entertaining outdoors to the massive deck connects you to the Beauty of Downtown Laguna Beach! Retreat downstairs to the Master Suite that includes a walk in over sized shower and its own Deck! A small very peaceful backyard nestled within some tall greenery is a great place to escape to read a book or simply for some quite time. Parking is luxury on this property as the driveway allows for Three-Four vehicles as well as a two car garage! This property was Extensively rebuilt in 2001, the Modern Spaces within this home will not disappoint! Located above Laguna Village and a short drive to Beaches, Restaurants, Art Galleries and/or many other amenities!