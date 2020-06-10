All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:51 AM

770 Hillcrest Drive

770 Hillcrest Drive · (949) 547-9149
Location

770 Hillcrest Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Live in Laguna's Historically Known; Pyne Castle in North Laguna. See and hear grand ocean views sweep up and down the coast from North Laguna's Emerald Bay to downtown Main Beach. An impeccably restored one bedroom with light and bright living throughout. Full wraparound views and an exterior deck. Interior features include: newly installed appliances and updated kitchen with dishwasher, granite countertops, walk in pantry closet, crown molding throughout. All utilities included, with one assigned parking space and a new washer and dryer facility on site. This is a perfectly private and beautifully landscaped four acre property with outdoor grounds that includes heated pool and spa with outdoor kitchen and gas barbeque. Within walking distance to beaches, shopping, restaurants, and surrounded by many of North Laguna's amazing hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
770 Hillcrest Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 770 Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 770 Hillcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
770 Hillcrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 770 Hillcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 770 Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 770 Hillcrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 770 Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Hillcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 770 Hillcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 770 Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 770 Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 Hillcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Hillcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 Hillcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
