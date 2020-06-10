770 Hillcrest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Live in Laguna's Historically Known; Pyne Castle in North Laguna. See and hear grand ocean views sweep up and down the coast from North Laguna's Emerald Bay to downtown Main Beach. An impeccably restored one bedroom with light and bright living throughout. Full wraparound views and an exterior deck. Interior features include: newly installed appliances and updated kitchen with dishwasher, granite countertops, walk in pantry closet, crown molding throughout. All utilities included, with one assigned parking space and a new washer and dryer facility on site. This is a perfectly private and beautifully landscaped four acre property with outdoor grounds that includes heated pool and spa with outdoor kitchen and gas barbeque. Within walking distance to beaches, shopping, restaurants, and surrounded by many of North Laguna's amazing hiking trails.