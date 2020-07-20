All apartments in Laguna Beach
743 Cliff Drive

743 Cliff Dr · No Longer Available
Location

743 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION that is highly sought after in N Laguna. Walking distance to downtown restaurants, shopping and Main Beach through beautiful award winning Heisler Park. Upper level beachfront unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 Car Garage, 1 additional assigned parking spot in front of the garage, DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BEACH and shared laundry facility in this 3 unit building. The balcony is perched over whitewater and Fisherman's Cove, best known for it's privacy, kayaking and snorkeling which is snuggled between Diver's Cove/Shaw's Cove. Quiet and serene with spectacular views! New carpet throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Cliff Drive have any available units?
743 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 743 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 743 Cliff Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
743 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 743 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 743 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 743 Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 743 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 743 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
