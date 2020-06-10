All apartments in Laguna Beach
705 Marlin

705 Marlin · No Longer Available
Location

705 Marlin, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Portafina

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
705 Marlin offers an abundance of living space, a sparkling pool, ocean views from the master bedroom and much more. From an unassuming front walk, a beautiful hardwood door opens to a towering two story entry, with the focal point of the home straight ahead - a gently curving fireplace with a sweeping handcrafted concrete hearth. An immense great room sits ready for any number of living configurations - clean lines and warm woods set the architectural tone, courtesy of a recent update to the home. One end of the great room exits to a sparkling pool, & the other end flows to a marvelously outfitted kitchen. The kitchen pulls off a rare trick - feeling very much a part of the overall living space with a sit-down island at one end without having the entire kitchen on display to the living space. Ocean Views all the way to Dana Point can be seen from the master bedroom. A wet room pulls double duty for both bathtub & shower, & vanity creates two very individual sink spaces with artfully designed cabinet tower serving to separate the spaces. Three additional generous sized bedrooms complete the upper level. The last surprise - the sheer amount of space and livability provided by the home and grounds. Yes, there is room for that dining table, the oversized sectional, the prized art. Located in the Portafina neighborhood, locally cherished Moulton Park is nearby & Victoria Beach a short distance away. This is a rare opportunity to live large in Laguna and comes solar powered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Marlin have any available units?
705 Marlin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 705 Marlin have?
Some of 705 Marlin's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Marlin currently offering any rent specials?
705 Marlin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Marlin pet-friendly?
No, 705 Marlin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 705 Marlin offer parking?
Yes, 705 Marlin offers parking.
Does 705 Marlin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Marlin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Marlin have a pool?
Yes, 705 Marlin has a pool.
Does 705 Marlin have accessible units?
No, 705 Marlin does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Marlin have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Marlin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Marlin have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Marlin does not have units with air conditioning.

