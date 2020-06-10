Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

705 Marlin offers an abundance of living space, a sparkling pool, ocean views from the master bedroom and much more. From an unassuming front walk, a beautiful hardwood door opens to a towering two story entry, with the focal point of the home straight ahead - a gently curving fireplace with a sweeping handcrafted concrete hearth. An immense great room sits ready for any number of living configurations - clean lines and warm woods set the architectural tone, courtesy of a recent update to the home. One end of the great room exits to a sparkling pool, & the other end flows to a marvelously outfitted kitchen. The kitchen pulls off a rare trick - feeling very much a part of the overall living space with a sit-down island at one end without having the entire kitchen on display to the living space. Ocean Views all the way to Dana Point can be seen from the master bedroom. A wet room pulls double duty for both bathtub & shower, & vanity creates two very individual sink spaces with artfully designed cabinet tower serving to separate the spaces. Three additional generous sized bedrooms complete the upper level. The last surprise - the sheer amount of space and livability provided by the home and grounds. Yes, there is room for that dining table, the oversized sectional, the prized art. Located in the Portafina neighborhood, locally cherished Moulton Park is nearby & Victoria Beach a short distance away. This is a rare opportunity to live large in Laguna and comes solar powered!