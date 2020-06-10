664 S Coast

Amenities

REMODELED STUDIO APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! Centrally Located in Laguna Village moments from Main Beach and downtown Laguna! This is an amazing opportunity to have a gorgeous new remodeled apartment across the street from the beach, one block from the middle of Laguna Beach! The beautiful property features engineered hardwood floors , full gourmet top of the line stainless kitchen appliances including; fridge, 6 burner gas stove with oven, micorwave, quartz counter tops, with a newly remodeled bathroom. Simply stunning! One small patio off living room. Community outdoor patio with BBQ, and community laundry room. The Free trolley picks on the corner below, runs daily in the Summer and weekends in the off season, and is the best way to navigate town. This is the perfect beach home to enjoy peaceful coastal living at it's best!