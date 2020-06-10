All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 664 S Coast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
664 S Coast
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

664 S Coast

664 S Coast Hwy · (949) 874-3363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

664 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
REMODELED STUDIO APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! Centrally Located in Laguna Village moments from Main Beach and downtown Laguna! This is an amazing opportunity to have a gorgeous new remodeled apartment across the street from the beach, one block from the middle of Laguna Beach! The beautiful property features engineered hardwood floors , full gourmet top of the line stainless kitchen appliances including; fridge, 6 burner gas stove with oven, micorwave, quartz counter tops, with a newly remodeled bathroom. Simply stunning! One small patio off living room. Community outdoor patio with BBQ, and community laundry room. The Free trolley picks on the corner below, runs daily in the Summer and weekends in the off season, and is the best way to navigate town. This is the perfect beach home to enjoy peaceful coastal living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 S Coast have any available units?
664 S Coast has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 664 S Coast have?
Some of 664 S Coast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 S Coast currently offering any rent specials?
664 S Coast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 S Coast pet-friendly?
No, 664 S Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 664 S Coast offer parking?
No, 664 S Coast does not offer parking.
Does 664 S Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 S Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 S Coast have a pool?
No, 664 S Coast does not have a pool.
Does 664 S Coast have accessible units?
No, 664 S Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 664 S Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 664 S Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 664 S Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 664 S Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 664 S Coast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity