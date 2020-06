Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LOWER LEVEL UNIT LOCATED IN HEART OF DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH. TWO BEDROOMS, ONE AND A HALF BATHS, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, MUD ROOM / LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER / DRYER, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH REFRIGERATOR, PATIO OFF LIVING ROOM WITH OCEAN VIEWS. DETACHED SINGLE CAR GARAGE, THE BEACH IS RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET, CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING!