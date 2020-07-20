622 Cliff Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking to live in one of the best locations in North Laguna ... then look no further.. this is your new home! Nestled into lower cliff drive , this completely remodeled and upgraded lower 2 Bedroom unit is directly across from world renowned Diver's Cove Beach at the west end of picturesque Heisler Park. Enjoy amazing ocean , catalina and sunsets views from your own private patio or take a short walk to swim or scuba in the Pacific Ocean. This gorgeous unit includes a cozy living room with fireplace, hardwood floors,stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 1 car garage, driveway with car space, as well as private laundry with new washer and dryer. Walk to downtown Laguna Beach, shopping, restaurants, lawn bowling. Easy access to Newport Coast, Corona Del Mar, Toll roads and Laguna Canyon Road. This distinguished unit is a rare beauty in paradise! A must see!