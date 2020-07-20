All apartments in Laguna Beach
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
622 Cliff Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

622 Cliff Drive

622 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

622 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking to live in one of the best locations in North Laguna ... then look no further.. this is your new home! Nestled into lower cliff drive , this completely remodeled and upgraded lower 2 Bedroom unit is directly across from world renowned Diver's Cove Beach at the west end of picturesque Heisler Park. Enjoy amazing ocean , catalina and sunsets views from your own private patio or take a short walk to swim or scuba in the Pacific Ocean. This gorgeous unit includes a cozy living room with fireplace, hardwood floors,stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 1 car garage, driveway with car space, as well as private laundry with new washer and dryer. Walk to downtown Laguna Beach, shopping, restaurants, lawn bowling. Easy access to Newport Coast, Corona Del Mar, Toll roads and Laguna Canyon Road. This distinguished unit is a rare beauty in paradise! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Cliff Drive have any available units?
622 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 622 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 622 Cliff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
622 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 622 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 622 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 622 Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 622 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 Cliff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Cliff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 622 Cliff Drive has a pool.
Does 622 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 622 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
