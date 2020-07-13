All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 PM

612 Griffith Way B

612 Griffith Way · (949) 533-5567
Location

612 Griffith Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great central village upper apartment located on quiet street at end of cul de sac just steps from Laguna Beach High School, the Beach and Downtown. This upper unit features beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, bedrooms with mirrored closets and ceiling fans, and upgraded baths both with shower tubs. Washer and dryer inside the unit in hall closet. Large deck. One half of two car garage.

Great central village ground level townhome located on quiet street at end of cul-de-sac just steps from Laguna Beach High School, the Beach and Downtown. This premium location is in a quiet end of cul-de-sac away from street noise and traffic but still very close to the ocean - only less than half a mile to the beach!!!.. This well maintained lower unit features newer paint, beautiful newer laminated wood flooring throughout the house, upgraded kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, fully upgraded bathrooms with brand new shower stall, bathtub, and sinks! The bedrooms come with great size closets, ceiling fans, and upgraded flooring. Washer and dryer inside the unit in hall closet. One half of two car garage. Private enclosed back yard perfect for outdoor entertainment. Walking distance to the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Village! Don't Miss this Gorgeous Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Griffith Way B have any available units?
612 Griffith Way B has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 Griffith Way B have?
Some of 612 Griffith Way B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Griffith Way B currently offering any rent specials?
612 Griffith Way B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Griffith Way B pet-friendly?
No, 612 Griffith Way B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 612 Griffith Way B offer parking?
Yes, 612 Griffith Way B offers parking.
Does 612 Griffith Way B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Griffith Way B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Griffith Way B have a pool?
No, 612 Griffith Way B does not have a pool.
Does 612 Griffith Way B have accessible units?
No, 612 Griffith Way B does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Griffith Way B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Griffith Way B has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Griffith Way B have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Griffith Way B does not have units with air conditioning.
