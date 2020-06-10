612 Griffith Way A

Amenities

Great central village ground level townhome located on quiet street at end of cul-de-sac just steps from Laguna Beach High School, the Beach and Downtown. This premium location is in a quiet end of cul-de-sac away from street noise and traffic but still very close to the ocean - only less than half a mile to the beach!!!.. This well maintained lower unit features newer paint, beautiful newer laminated wood flooring throughout the house, upgraded kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, fully upgraded bathrooms with brand new shower stall, bathtub, and sinks! The bedrooms come with great size closets, ceiling fans, and upgraded flooring. Washer and dryer inside the unit in hall closet. One half of two car garage. Private enclosed back yard perfect for outdoor entertainment. Walking distance to the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Village! Don't Miss this Gorgeous Home!