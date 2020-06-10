All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:57 AM

604 Catalina

604 Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

604 Catalina Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
In the heart of the Village, this beautiful Laguna Beach home is the perfect getaway for your summer vacation. Upon entering, you will find all the charm you expect to find in Laguna Beach. Originally built as a beach cottage, this house has retained much of the original integrity and beach feel. There is plenty of room for all with three bedrooms, two baths, a living room, dining room,family room and indoor laundry room. Gourmet chefs will love the gorgeous, well equipped kitchen complete with Subzero refrigerator, Thermador 6 burner stove with grill, dishwasher, prep sink, and lots of great counter space. Entertaining is a breeze with the lovely outdoor patio space with room to relax, dine, or sunbathe. The upstairs, private master suite comes complete with it's own balcony, fireplace, and walk in closet. There is also a jacuzzi tub to soak away the day. With ocean views and privacy, it's the perfect place to retire at the end of a long, fun-filled day in Laguna Beach! Just a short walk to the sea, restaurants, and all that beautiful Laguna Beach has to offer, this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Catalina have any available units?
604 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 604 Catalina have?
Some of 604 Catalina's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
604 Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 604 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 604 Catalina offer parking?
No, 604 Catalina does not offer parking.
Does 604 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Catalina have a pool?
No, 604 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 604 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 604 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Catalina has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.
