Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

527 Catalina

Location

527 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
One bedroom one bath located in Laguna Beach with a charming courtyard. Close to the beach as well as town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Catalina have any available units?
527 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 527 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
527 Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 527 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 527 Catalina offer parking?
No, 527 Catalina does not offer parking.
Does 527 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Catalina have a pool?
No, 527 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 527 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 527 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.
