Laguna Beach, CA
496 Bluebird Canyon Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:07 AM

496 Bluebird Canyon Drive

496 Bluebird Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

496 Bluebird Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Super special 1 bedroom in a serene and private location! Screened in porch overlooks the cascading lush yard. Small room off of bedroom would make a great office space. Full kitchen with wood countertops adds to the cottage charm. Tile floors throughout. Includes utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive have any available units?
496 Bluebird Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
496 Bluebird Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 496 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
