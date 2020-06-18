496 Bluebird Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Woods Cove
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Super special 1 bedroom in a serene and private location! Screened in porch overlooks the cascading lush yard. Small room off of bedroom would make a great office space. Full kitchen with wood countertops adds to the cottage charm. Tile floors throughout. Includes utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
