447 LOCUST Street

LAGUNA BEACH | "TREE STREETS" | LONG TERM LEASE | Welcome to 447 Locust located in the desired "Tree Streets" of North Laguna. This newly renovated and upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath home captures the quintessential charm of Laguna Beach inviting you to come and stay awhile. The indoor living space is filled with natural light, leading you to the gorgeous backyard and pool. The remodeled kitchen opens to the family room and yard, great for entertaining and family. Upstairs the master bedroom is adorn with white beamed ceilings and a remodeled bathroom. This peaceful home has an abundance of indoor and outdoor space to enjoy. Minutes walk to town and the world class beaches of Laguna Beach.