447 LOCUST Street
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

447 LOCUST Street

447 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

447 Locust Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LAGUNA BEACH | "TREE STREETS" | LONG TERM LEASE | Welcome to 447 Locust located in the desired "Tree Streets" of North Laguna. This newly renovated and upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath home captures the quintessential charm of Laguna Beach inviting you to come and stay awhile. The indoor living space is filled with natural light, leading you to the gorgeous backyard and pool. The remodeled kitchen opens to the family room and yard, great for entertaining and family. Upstairs the master bedroom is adorn with white beamed ceilings and a remodeled bathroom. This peaceful home has an abundance of indoor and outdoor space to enjoy. Minutes walk to town and the world class beaches of Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 LOCUST Street have any available units?
447 LOCUST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 447 LOCUST Street have?
Some of 447 LOCUST Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 LOCUST Street currently offering any rent specials?
447 LOCUST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 LOCUST Street pet-friendly?
No, 447 LOCUST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 447 LOCUST Street offer parking?
Yes, 447 LOCUST Street offers parking.
Does 447 LOCUST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 LOCUST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 LOCUST Street have a pool?
Yes, 447 LOCUST Street has a pool.
Does 447 LOCUST Street have accessible units?
No, 447 LOCUST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 447 LOCUST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 LOCUST Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 LOCUST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 LOCUST Street does not have units with air conditioning.
