Last updated April 19 2020

410 3rd Street

410 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 3rd Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Bungalows! Live in the heart of the Village and walk to the beach. Enter through your private ocean view patio to this newly remodeled studio. Dutch door entry, vaulted beam ceiling and nice views of the canyon/hills. One of 5 units in the Bungalows. Exterior has been renovated with large patio for outdoor enjoyment and ocean breeze and sunset views. Property has been renovated with remodeled kitchen, including stone counters, stainless appliances, new bath with glass shower enclosure and new flooring, windows, etc. Living area has built in murphy bed to maximize living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 3rd Street have any available units?
410 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 410 3rd Street have?
Some of 410 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 410 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 410 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 410 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 410 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
