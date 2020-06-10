410 3rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The Bungalows! Live in the heart of the Village and walk to the beach. Enter through your private ocean view patio to this newly remodeled studio. Dutch door entry, vaulted beam ceiling and nice views of the canyon/hills. One of 5 units in the Bungalows. Exterior has been renovated with large patio for outdoor enjoyment and ocean breeze and sunset views. Property has been renovated with remodeled kitchen, including stone counters, stainless appliances, new bath with glass shower enclosure and new flooring, windows, etc. Living area has built in murphy bed to maximize living space.