Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:26 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
387 Aster
387 Aster Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
387 Aster Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous large 1 bedroom - Amazing apartment in great location in Laguna Beach
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5698483)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 387 Aster have any available units?
387 Aster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 387 Aster have?
Some of 387 Aster's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 387 Aster currently offering any rent specials?
387 Aster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Aster pet-friendly?
No, 387 Aster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach
.
Does 387 Aster offer parking?
Yes, 387 Aster offers parking.
Does 387 Aster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Aster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Aster have a pool?
No, 387 Aster does not have a pool.
Does 387 Aster have accessible units?
No, 387 Aster does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Aster have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 Aster does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Aster have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Aster does not have units with air conditioning.
