All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 387 Aster.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
387 Aster
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:26 PM

387 Aster

387 Aster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

387 Aster Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous large 1 bedroom - Amazing apartment in great location in Laguna Beach

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Aster have any available units?
387 Aster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 387 Aster have?
Some of 387 Aster's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Aster currently offering any rent specials?
387 Aster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Aster pet-friendly?
No, 387 Aster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 387 Aster offer parking?
Yes, 387 Aster offers parking.
Does 387 Aster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Aster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Aster have a pool?
No, 387 Aster does not have a pool.
Does 387 Aster have accessible units?
No, 387 Aster does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Aster have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 Aster does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Aster have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Aster does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College