Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

378 N Coast

378 N Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

378 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
Studio located in Laguna Beach. Close to shops as well as downtown with courtyard area before stairs of unit. Only one block to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 N Coast have any available units?
378 N Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 378 N Coast currently offering any rent specials?
378 N Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 N Coast pet-friendly?
No, 378 N Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 378 N Coast offer parking?
No, 378 N Coast does not offer parking.
Does 378 N Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 N Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 N Coast have a pool?
No, 378 N Coast does not have a pool.
Does 378 N Coast have accessible units?
No, 378 N Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 378 N Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 378 N Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 378 N Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 N Coast does not have units with air conditioning.

