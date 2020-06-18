All apartments in Laguna Beach
364 Cliff Drive

364 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

364 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One Bedroom unit available in Laguna Beach. Across the street from Heisler Park and close to downtown with community laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Cliff Drive have any available units?
364 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 364 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
364 Cliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 364 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 364 Cliff Drive offer parking?
No, 364 Cliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 364 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 364 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 364 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 364 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Cliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
