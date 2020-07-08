346 Y Place

Amenities

Nestled in a private Cul-De-Sac in the heart of Downtown Laguna Beach sits this brand new contemporary masterpiece. Boasting three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and impeccable high-end finishes, this amazing home is ready for you to call your own. Luxury is found everywhere thanks to solid wood floors and high-end tile throughout. Large decks off the living room & master bedroom and a spacious roof deck ensure that stunning ocean views are never in short supply. The elegant bathrooms feature beautiful custom vanities, state-of-the-art fixtures, and intricate tile work all crafted by Porcelanosa and imported from Spain. The large gourmet chef's kitchen comes complete with high-end Thermador appliances including a custom-panel built-in refrigerator & freezer, cooktop with vent fan, double-oven with microwave, and dishwasher. Other signature touches include elite Dekton countertops and Poggenpohl cabinets imported from Germany. Thoughtful details such as an in-unit elevator, no-maintenance water softening system, and sleek in-wall fireplaces in the living room & master bedroom enhance the luxury feel. Exquisite dining, unique shopping, and world-famous beaches are all just a short stroll away. Don't miss your chance to experience some of the best contemporary