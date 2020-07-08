All apartments in Laguna Beach
346 Y Place

Location

346 Y Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Nestled in a private Cul-De-Sac in the heart of Downtown Laguna Beach sits this brand new contemporary masterpiece. Boasting three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and impeccable high-end finishes, this amazing home is ready for you to call your own. Luxury is found everywhere thanks to solid wood floors and high-end tile throughout. Large decks off the living room & master bedroom and a spacious roof deck ensure that stunning ocean views are never in short supply. The elegant bathrooms feature beautiful custom vanities, state-of-the-art fixtures, and intricate tile work all crafted by Porcelanosa and imported from Spain. The large gourmet chef's kitchen comes complete with high-end Thermador appliances including a custom-panel built-in refrigerator & freezer, cooktop with vent fan, double-oven with microwave, and dishwasher. Other signature touches include elite Dekton countertops and Poggenpohl cabinets imported from Germany. Thoughtful details such as an in-unit elevator, no-maintenance water softening system, and sleek in-wall fireplaces in the living room & master bedroom enhance the luxury feel. Exquisite dining, unique shopping, and world-famous beaches are all just a short stroll away. Don't miss your chance to experience some of the best contemporary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Y Place have any available units?
346 Y Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 346 Y Place have?
Some of 346 Y Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Y Place currently offering any rent specials?
346 Y Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Y Place pet-friendly?
No, 346 Y Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 346 Y Place offer parking?
Yes, 346 Y Place offers parking.
Does 346 Y Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Y Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Y Place have a pool?
No, 346 Y Place does not have a pool.
Does 346 Y Place have accessible units?
No, 346 Y Place does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Y Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Y Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Y Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Y Place does not have units with air conditioning.

