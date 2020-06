32033 Point Place

Amenities

FRONT ROW BLUFF TOP WITH CRASHING SURF BELOW PRIVATE STAIRS TO BEACH MODERN MINIMALIST DESIGN SPLIT LEVEL WITH LARGE OCEAN VIEW ROOFTOP DECK ORIGINAL CHRIS ABEL DESIGN UPDATED BY HORST ARCHITECTS LOCATED ON AN EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE STREET WITH ONLY 12 HOMES THIS PROPERTY FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS ON 2 LEVELS FIREPLACE CENTRAL AC LOTS GLASS ,STEEL ,AND TEAK. CEMENT FLOORS KITCHEN HAS VIKING FRIG ,VIKING STOVE ,AND FISHER/PAKEL DOUBLE DRAWER DISHWASHER , QUARTZ AND LIMESTONE COUNTER TOPS,WORKSTATION SINK AND TEAK CABINETS. NEW GLASS TILE MASTER BATH WITH CEILING RAIN SHOWER. BUILT IN SOUND SYSTEM, GAS FIRE PIT ON OUTSIDE DECK, SUBTERRANEAN WINE CLOSET, SEPARATE INTERIOR UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER,LARGE ROOFTOP DECK WITH KITCHENAIDE WEBER STAINLESS BBQ, CUSHIONED SEATING AREA WITH UMBRELLA AND FIREPIT, TEAK DINING TABLE, BROWN AND JORDAN NEW LOUNGE CHAIRS, SPECTACULAR VIEW NEW PAINT AND CARPET