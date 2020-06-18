All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:17 PM

31985 Coast Highway

31985 Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

31985 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Beach vibes year round. This cozy beach home is located on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway offering spectacular panoramic ocean views. Wake up to the sound of crashing waves and watch the sunset from the top or bottom deck of this two story home. Nearby schools include South Shores Christian Preschool And Kindergarten, Monarch Bay Montessori Academy and Anneliese's School. The closest grocery stores are Gelson's Market and Gelson's Market. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Ti Amo Ristorante by Il Barone, Laguna Thai By the Sea and Coyote Grill. Rental price varies by season and length of stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31985 Coast Highway have any available units?
31985 Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31985 Coast Highway have?
Some of 31985 Coast Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31985 Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
31985 Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31985 Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 31985 Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31985 Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 31985 Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 31985 Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31985 Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31985 Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 31985 Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 31985 Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 31985 Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 31985 Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 31985 Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31985 Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 31985 Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
