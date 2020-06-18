All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31786 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31786 5th Avenue
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:22 AM

31786 5th Avenue

31786 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31786 5th Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location, with Excellent Property!!! Beautiful, Panoramic Ocean Views From Almost Every Room In This Spacious, Tastefully Designed Newer Home In The Heart Of South Laguna Village perched just above PCH! 5 Minute Walk to top of Famous 1,000 Steps Beach! Right by the Trolley stop, so easy access to Parks, Restaurants, Shops, Galleries, and just next to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach. Large Modern Chef's Kitchen, Fully Equipped With High End Viking, Bosch Appliances; Bamboo Wood Floors throughout the house, and Vaulted Ceilings. Two Bedrooms On Split Levels, Two And A Half Bath. Master Suite With A Deck And Side Entrance. Large Deck Off the Living room offers beautiful ocean views. A Serene Landscaped Outdoor Space Overlooks Trees and Greenbelt. Attached Two Car Garage, Along With Plenty Of Parking On A Wide Driveway Plus Additional Parking Space On The Street—Rare For Laguna!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31786 5th Avenue have any available units?
31786 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31786 5th Avenue have?
Some of 31786 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31786 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31786 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31786 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31786 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31786 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31786 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 31786 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31786 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31786 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 31786 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31786 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31786 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31786 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31786 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31786 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31786 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College