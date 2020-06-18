31786 5th Avenue

Amenities

Location, Location, Location, with Excellent Property!!! Beautiful, Panoramic Ocean Views From Almost Every Room In This Spacious, Tastefully Designed Newer Home In The Heart Of South Laguna Village perched just above PCH! 5 Minute Walk to top of Famous 1,000 Steps Beach! Right by the Trolley stop, so easy access to Parks, Restaurants, Shops, Galleries, and just next to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach. Large Modern Chef's Kitchen, Fully Equipped With High End Viking, Bosch Appliances; Bamboo Wood Floors throughout the house, and Vaulted Ceilings. Two Bedrooms On Split Levels, Two And A Half Bath. Master Suite With A Deck And Side Entrance. Large Deck Off the Living room offers beautiful ocean views. A Serene Landscaped Outdoor Space Overlooks Trees and Greenbelt. Attached Two Car Garage, Along With Plenty Of Parking On A Wide Driveway Plus Additional Parking Space On The Street—Rare For Laguna!