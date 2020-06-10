All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

31512 Egan Road

31512 Egan Road · No Longer Available
Location

31512 Egan Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Attractive South Laguna Cottage with airy open floor plan and Ocean Views. Distinct Ocean View from the Spacious Deck. Light bright corner lot in peaceful upscale neighborhood. A two bedroom two Bathroom home on the upper level offers casual indoor-outdoor living. Refinished Oak floors throughout with cedar lined closets. The Living Room and Master Bedroom opens to the lanai which runs the length of the home offering a relaxing perch to enjoy spectacular sunsets. Living Room fireplace with gas log lighter and a 65" HDTV on the wall above. The second bedroom is positioned at the back of the house offering wonderful privacy to those sharing the home. The generous and serene courtyard patio is adjacent to the country kitchen...perfect for al fresco dining. Back yard built-in Barbecue and teak patio furniture. Location, location, location! Just up the street from West Street Beach and several casual dining venues of South Laguna. Close to upscale amenities and dining at The Montage Resort and The Ranch at Aliso Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31512 Egan Road have any available units?
31512 Egan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31512 Egan Road have?
Some of 31512 Egan Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31512 Egan Road currently offering any rent specials?
31512 Egan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31512 Egan Road pet-friendly?
No, 31512 Egan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31512 Egan Road offer parking?
Yes, 31512 Egan Road does offer parking.
Does 31512 Egan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31512 Egan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31512 Egan Road have a pool?
No, 31512 Egan Road does not have a pool.
Does 31512 Egan Road have accessible units?
No, 31512 Egan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31512 Egan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 31512 Egan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31512 Egan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31512 Egan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
