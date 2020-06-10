31512 Egan Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Attractive South Laguna Cottage with airy open floor plan and Ocean Views. Distinct Ocean View from the Spacious Deck. Light bright corner lot in peaceful upscale neighborhood. A two bedroom two Bathroom home on the upper level offers casual indoor-outdoor living. Refinished Oak floors throughout with cedar lined closets. The Living Room and Master Bedroom opens to the lanai which runs the length of the home offering a relaxing perch to enjoy spectacular sunsets. Living Room fireplace with gas log lighter and a 65" HDTV on the wall above. The second bedroom is positioned at the back of the house offering wonderful privacy to those sharing the home. The generous and serene courtyard patio is adjacent to the country kitchen...perfect for al fresco dining. Back yard built-in Barbecue and teak patio furniture. Location, location, location! Just up the street from West Street Beach and several casual dining venues of South Laguna. Close to upscale amenities and dining at The Montage Resort and The Ranch at Aliso Creek.