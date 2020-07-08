31425 Coast

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED COASTAL RIVIERA VILLA ( ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM) situated on one of the best south Laguna beaches with direct beach access, offering the utmost in privacy and opulence . Main living area features an open floor plan with expansive ocean vistas, including a main floor bedroom, large great room for entertaining , gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter's, outdoor terrace, hard wood floors and formal dining area with coastal views . Premium parking in the private gated driveway to accommodate up to 8 vehicles. Generous living areas include, 3 bedrooms and 3 baths,The well appointed master suite features expansive panoramic views spanning beyond Catalina, capturing majestic year round sunsets, a retreat with fireplace, large walk in shower with dual shower heads and a expansive walk out terrace . Whitewater views from almost every room, the villa allows you to experience the best of coastal riviera. Located minutes from the Laguna Beach village Shops , dining, WALK TO The Montage,Ritz Carlton and The Monarch Bay Resort. The laguna trolley service is within a few feet of the home for convenient access to the best of Laguna Beach.