31425 Coast

31425 Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

31425 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY REMODELED COASTAL RIVIERA VILLA ( ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM) situated on one of the best south Laguna beaches with direct beach access, offering the utmost in privacy and opulence . Main living area features an open floor plan with expansive ocean vistas, including a main floor bedroom, large great room for entertaining , gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter's, outdoor terrace, hard wood floors and formal dining area with coastal views . Premium parking in the private gated driveway to accommodate up to 8 vehicles. Generous living areas include, 3 bedrooms and 3 baths,The well appointed master suite features expansive panoramic views spanning beyond Catalina, capturing majestic year round sunsets, a retreat with fireplace, large walk in shower with dual shower heads and a expansive walk out terrace . Whitewater views from almost every room, the villa allows you to experience the best of coastal riviera. Located minutes from the Laguna Beach village Shops , dining, WALK TO The Montage,Ritz Carlton and The Monarch Bay Resort. The laguna trolley service is within a few feet of the home for convenient access to the best of Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31425 Coast have any available units?
31425 Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31425 Coast have?
Some of 31425 Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31425 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
31425 Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31425 Coast pet-friendly?
No, 31425 Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31425 Coast offer parking?
Yes, 31425 Coast offers parking.
Does 31425 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31425 Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31425 Coast have a pool?
No, 31425 Coast does not have a pool.
Does 31425 Coast have accessible units?
No, 31425 Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 31425 Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 31425 Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31425 Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 31425 Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
