31401 Ceanothus Drive

180 Panoramic Ocean and Whitewater views from this contemporary Mediterranean-style villa overlooking the iconic Laguna Beach Coastline from Three Arch Bay, Montage Resort, to Downtown Laguna Village and beyond. This turn-key, remodeled home perched in Coast Royal has high ceilings, expansive ocean view decks, a large fully equipped gourmet kitchen with upscale appliances. The Living Room and Dining room have walls of windows that invite cool ocean breezes and forever views. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom is on the main level with a King-sized bed and smart tv, two more bedrooms are situated on the second level below - all with beautiful ocean views. One has a queen bed and the other has two twins (and a trundle). Just seconds (within walking distance) of West Street Beach and the South Laguna Village area shops, restaurants, and galleries. Just bring your suitcases and toothbrush - ready for immediate occupation! For more details contact Cynthia Ayers at Laguna Coast Real Estate - direct #949-494-0490. More photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com