Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

31401 Ceanothus Drive

31401 Ceanothus Drive · (949) 494-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31401 Ceanothus Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
180 Panoramic Ocean and Whitewater views from this contemporary Mediterranean-style villa overlooking the iconic Laguna Beach Coastline from Three Arch Bay, Montage Resort, to Downtown Laguna Village and beyond. This turn-key, remodeled home perched in Coast Royal has high ceilings, expansive ocean view decks, a large fully equipped gourmet kitchen with upscale appliances. The Living Room and Dining room have walls of windows that invite cool ocean breezes and forever views. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom is on the main level with a King-sized bed and smart tv, two more bedrooms are situated on the second level below - all with beautiful ocean views. One has a queen bed and the other has two twins (and a trundle). Just seconds (within walking distance) of West Street Beach and the South Laguna Village area shops, restaurants, and galleries. Just bring your suitcases and toothbrush - ready for immediate occupation! For more details contact Cynthia Ayers at Laguna Coast Real Estate - direct #949-494-0490. More photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31401 Ceanothus Drive have any available units?
31401 Ceanothus Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31401 Ceanothus Drive have?
Some of 31401 Ceanothus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31401 Ceanothus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31401 Ceanothus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31401 Ceanothus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31401 Ceanothus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31401 Ceanothus Drive offer parking?
No, 31401 Ceanothus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 31401 Ceanothus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31401 Ceanothus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31401 Ceanothus Drive have a pool?
No, 31401 Ceanothus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31401 Ceanothus Drive have accessible units?
No, 31401 Ceanothus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31401 Ceanothus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31401 Ceanothus Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31401 Ceanothus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31401 Ceanothus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
