Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
30802 Coast Hwy
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

30802 Coast Hwy

30802 Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

30802 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Laguna Terrace Mobile Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
carport
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
ENJOY ALL THAT LAGUNA BEACH HAS TO OFFER. This one bedroom/one bath, fully furnished manufactured home is available for lease. Located in the Laguna Terrace Community in Laguna Beach - CALIFORNIA'S PREMIER COASTAL DESTINATION. This Amber Cove Premier model home offers 682 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the Ocean and Mountain Views from this Cozy Beach Cottage featuring a LARGE OCEAN VIEW DECK and covered carport. This adorable, new home offers an open floor plan with fireplace, beautiful kitchen and 9' ceilings. Large carport and outside storage shed is a plus. A stones throw from the famed Montage Resort and Spa, the best beaches, chic restaurants, unique shops and free trolley transportation. This home is a delight and has never been lived in. So pristine. Laguna Terrace Community which offers a heated swimming pool, spa, club house and other amenities. A MUST SEE!
Manufactured Home Serial # ACAU710355J

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30802 Coast Hwy have any available units?
30802 Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 30802 Coast Hwy have?
Some of 30802 Coast Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30802 Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
30802 Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30802 Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 30802 Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 30802 Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 30802 Coast Hwy offers parking.
Does 30802 Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30802 Coast Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30802 Coast Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 30802 Coast Hwy has a pool.
Does 30802 Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 30802 Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 30802 Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 30802 Coast Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30802 Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 30802 Coast Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
