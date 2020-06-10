30802 Coast Hwy

Amenities

ENJOY ALL THAT LAGUNA BEACH HAS TO OFFER. This one bedroom/one bath, fully furnished manufactured home is available for lease. Located in the Laguna Terrace Community in Laguna Beach - CALIFORNIA'S PREMIER COASTAL DESTINATION. This Amber Cove Premier model home offers 682 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the Ocean and Mountain Views from this Cozy Beach Cottage featuring a LARGE OCEAN VIEW DECK and covered carport. This adorable, new home offers an open floor plan with fireplace, beautiful kitchen and 9' ceilings. Large carport and outside storage shed is a plus. A stones throw from the famed Montage Resort and Spa, the best beaches, chic restaurants, unique shops and free trolley transportation. This home is a delight and has never been lived in. So pristine. Laguna Terrace Community which offers a heated swimming pool, spa, club house and other amenities. A MUST SEE!

Manufactured Home Serial # ACAU710355J