301 Blubird Canyon

301 Bluebird Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Woods Cove
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
Charming Woods Cove studio for lease. Steps from the sand. Enjoy beach walks from the stunning studio by the beach. This studio offers a brand new kitchen with an area for dining. Includes all utilities including Internet. Beautiful backyard includes patio area with seating. Washer and Dryer included and one car parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
