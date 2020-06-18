All apartments in Laguna Beach
301 Blubird Canyon

301 Bluebird Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Bluebird Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Charming Woods Cove studio for lease. Steps from the sand. Enjoy beach walks from the stunning studio by the beach. This studio offers a brand new kitchen with an area for dining. Includes all utilities including Internet. Beautiful backyard includes patio area with seating. Washer and Dryer included and one car parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Blubird Canyon have any available units?
301 Blubird Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 301 Blubird Canyon have?
Some of 301 Blubird Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Blubird Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
301 Blubird Canyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Blubird Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 301 Blubird Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 301 Blubird Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 301 Blubird Canyon does offer parking.
Does 301 Blubird Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Blubird Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Blubird Canyon have a pool?
No, 301 Blubird Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 301 Blubird Canyon have accessible units?
No, 301 Blubird Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Blubird Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Blubird Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Blubird Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Blubird Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
