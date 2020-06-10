All apartments in Laguna Beach
2857 Wards Terrace

2857 Wards Te · No Longer Available
Location

2857 Wards Te, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
garage
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available NOW for annual, or 3-6mths. Perfect for relocation, weekend beach house, or local remodel. Open immediately with flexible terms. This is truly and amazing Oceanfront Condo that is completely turnkey furnished, with garage and Private Steps to the Sands of Victoria Beach with all utilities plus wifi and cable included. All newer construction, ocean views throughout living, dining and kitchen. Just a short walk on the beach to the Montage, etc. Great privacy on the compound, enjoy solitude amongst the sounds of the ocean waves. Solid newer construction from 2007 and extremely well maintained, offering two full baths, two spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, skylights, hardwood and tile floors, plus all the upgrades in-between. Designated garage and driveway parking included. Located on a Private culd-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 Wards Terrace have any available units?
2857 Wards Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2857 Wards Terrace have?
Some of 2857 Wards Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 Wards Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2857 Wards Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 Wards Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2857 Wards Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2857 Wards Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2857 Wards Terrace offers parking.
Does 2857 Wards Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2857 Wards Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 Wards Terrace have a pool?
No, 2857 Wards Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2857 Wards Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2857 Wards Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 Wards Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2857 Wards Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2857 Wards Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2857 Wards Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
