Laguna Beach, CA
283 Dolphin Way
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:45 AM

283 Dolphin Way

283 Dolphin Way · No Longer Available
Location

283 Dolphin Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 283 Dolphin Way in Laguna Beach. Enjoy the beautiful Ocean View from the spacious living room with wood beam ceilings and cozy gas log fireplace! This light and bright 1350 sq. ft. home boasts two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms, an open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. The outdoor deck is large enough for a table and chairs, where you can enjoy the ocean and city lights views. There is an attached direct access garage (shared, one parking space) which has full size washer/dryer hook-ups. With new carpeting in the living room and bedrooms, new vinyl planking in the dining area and bathrooms, new door hardware, and fresh paint throughout, you'll feel like you're in a new home! The bathrooms have new fixtures, the FAU has recently been replaced, and there is recessed LED lighting throughout. Walk to shopping, beaches, parks and dining...this street level upper Duplex unit provides a great opportunity to enjoy all that Laguna Beach offers.

NO PETS! Refrigerator included with no warranty. Rent includes trash pick-up. Water/sewer is additional $50 per month. Absolutely no smoking on premises, inside or out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Dolphin Way have any available units?
283 Dolphin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 283 Dolphin Way have?
Some of 283 Dolphin Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Dolphin Way currently offering any rent specials?
283 Dolphin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Dolphin Way pet-friendly?
No, 283 Dolphin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 283 Dolphin Way offer parking?
Yes, 283 Dolphin Way offers parking.
Does 283 Dolphin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Dolphin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Dolphin Way have a pool?
No, 283 Dolphin Way does not have a pool.
Does 283 Dolphin Way have accessible units?
No, 283 Dolphin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Dolphin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Dolphin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Dolphin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Dolphin Way does not have units with air conditioning.

