Welcome to 283 Dolphin Way in Laguna Beach. Enjoy the beautiful Ocean View from the spacious living room with wood beam ceilings and cozy gas log fireplace! This light and bright 1350 sq. ft. home boasts two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms, an open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. The outdoor deck is large enough for a table and chairs, where you can enjoy the ocean and city lights views. There is an attached direct access garage (shared, one parking space) which has full size washer/dryer hook-ups. With new carpeting in the living room and bedrooms, new vinyl planking in the dining area and bathrooms, new door hardware, and fresh paint throughout, you'll feel like you're in a new home! The bathrooms have new fixtures, the FAU has recently been replaced, and there is recessed LED lighting throughout. Walk to shopping, beaches, parks and dining...this street level upper Duplex unit provides a great opportunity to enjoy all that Laguna Beach offers.



NO PETS! Refrigerator included with no warranty. Rent includes trash pick-up. Water/sewer is additional $50 per month. Absolutely no smoking on premises, inside or out.