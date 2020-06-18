All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

267 Fairview

267 Fairview St · No Longer Available
Location

267 Fairview St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Upper Unit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Ocean View Remodled Bungalow. Enjoy the sunset from you own private deck. Just two blocks from the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Fairview have any available units?
267 Fairview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 267 Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
267 Fairview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Fairview pet-friendly?
No, 267 Fairview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 267 Fairview offer parking?
No, 267 Fairview does not offer parking.
Does 267 Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 Fairview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Fairview have a pool?
No, 267 Fairview does not have a pool.
Does 267 Fairview have accessible units?
No, 267 Fairview does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Fairview have units with dishwashers?
No, 267 Fairview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 267 Fairview have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 Fairview does not have units with air conditioning.
