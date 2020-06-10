Rent Calculator
259 Alta Vista Way
259 Alta Vista Way
259 Alta Vista Way
Location
259 Alta Vista Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Historic one bedroom, one bathroom apartment, gorgeous ocean views from unit. Access to multiple patios, shared laundry, street parking only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 259 Alta Vista Way have any available units?
259 Alta Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Beach, CA
.
Is 259 Alta Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
259 Alta Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Alta Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 259 Alta Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach
.
Does 259 Alta Vista Way offer parking?
No, 259 Alta Vista Way does not offer parking.
Does 259 Alta Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Alta Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Alta Vista Way have a pool?
No, 259 Alta Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 259 Alta Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 259 Alta Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Alta Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Alta Vista Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 Alta Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 Alta Vista Way does not have units with air conditioning.
