256 Center Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Woods Cove
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming Woods Cove one bedroom, one bath cottage. Peek a boo ocean views from living room. Large enclosed private yard, one off street parking space on gravel lot, coin laundry shared. Close to the beach!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 256 Center Street have any available units?
256 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 256 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
256 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.