Laguna Beach, CA
251 Lower Cliff Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

251 Lower Cliff Drive

251 Lower Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

251 Lower Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ocean view furnished rental available starting December 15th - This location generates the true sensation that people travel world to enjoy in Laguna Beach. With its proximity to the water as well as all that Downtown Laguna Beach has to offer. One block from main beach and all that makes Laguna special. Ocean, Main Beach and City Light Views. Furnished and Immaculately clean. Secure, gated building with a private garage, considered very rare for downtown. King size bed, two large couches including one sofa sleeper. Full bathroom, large walk-in closet. This is a very spacious, light, bright and cheerful condo. Perfectly located in the heart of Laguna Beach directly across from exceptional restaurants and in between Whole Foods and Starbucks. The location truly can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Lower Cliff Drive have any available units?
251 Lower Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 251 Lower Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
251 Lower Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Lower Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 251 Lower Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 251 Lower Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 251 Lower Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 251 Lower Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Lower Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Lower Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 251 Lower Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 251 Lower Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 251 Lower Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Lower Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Lower Cliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Lower Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Lower Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

