251 Lower Cliff Drive

Ocean view furnished rental available starting December 15th - This location generates the true sensation that people travel world to enjoy in Laguna Beach. With its proximity to the water as well as all that Downtown Laguna Beach has to offer. One block from main beach and all that makes Laguna special. Ocean, Main Beach and City Light Views. Furnished and Immaculately clean. Secure, gated building with a private garage, considered very rare for downtown. King size bed, two large couches including one sofa sleeper. Full bathroom, large walk-in closet. This is a very spacious, light, bright and cheerful condo. Perfectly located in the heart of Laguna Beach directly across from exceptional restaurants and in between Whole Foods and Starbucks. The location truly can't be beat!