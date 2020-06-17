All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 247 Calliope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
247 Calliope Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:10 AM

247 Calliope Street

247 Calliope Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

247 Calliope Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-bedroom condo 2 blocks from the beach and minutes to shops and restaurants! Third bedroom has bunk beds (one full size and one twin) and trundle (twin). Completely remodeled with high-end appliances and finishes. Condo includes two garage parking spots, private patio, and washer/dryer in unit. Situated on lower level, providing privacy and a quiet space to relax. This unit is available for a minimum 30-day rental for December 2019 and again starting March 2020. Summer rate (June 2019 through September 2019) is $7500/month. Winter rate (October 2019 through May 2020) is $6000/month. Come enjoy Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Calliope Street have any available units?
247 Calliope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 247 Calliope Street have?
Some of 247 Calliope Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Calliope Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 Calliope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Calliope Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 Calliope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 247 Calliope Street offer parking?
Yes, 247 Calliope Street offers parking.
Does 247 Calliope Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 Calliope Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Calliope Street have a pool?
No, 247 Calliope Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 Calliope Street have accessible units?
No, 247 Calliope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Calliope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Calliope Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Calliope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 Calliope Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College