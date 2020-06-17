247 Calliope Street

Amenities

3-bedroom condo 2 blocks from the beach and minutes to shops and restaurants! Third bedroom has bunk beds (one full size and one twin) and trundle (twin). Completely remodeled with high-end appliances and finishes. Condo includes two garage parking spots, private patio, and washer/dryer in unit. Situated on lower level, providing privacy and a quiet space to relax. This unit is available for a minimum 30-day rental for December 2019 and again starting March 2020. Summer rate (June 2019 through September 2019) is $7500/month. Winter rate (October 2019 through May 2020) is $6000/month. Come enjoy Laguna Beach!