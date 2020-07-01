All apartments in Laguna Beach
239 Viejo Street

Location

239 Viejo Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upper unit one bedroom plus den apartment in Laguna Beach. Ocean views from kitchen / living room. One off street parking space on gravel driveway, small detached garage / storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Viejo Street have any available units?
239 Viejo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 239 Viejo Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 Viejo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Viejo Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 Viejo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 239 Viejo Street offer parking?
Yes, 239 Viejo Street offers parking.
Does 239 Viejo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Viejo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Viejo Street have a pool?
No, 239 Viejo Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 Viejo Street have accessible units?
No, 239 Viejo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Viejo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Viejo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Viejo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Viejo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

