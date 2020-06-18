All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

208 Canyon Acres Drive

208 Canyon Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Canyon Acres Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Laguna Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
This is a great canyon apartment with a bonus room . Wood floors and full kitchen. One parking spot. No laundry. There is a community deck outside unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Canyon Acres Drive have any available units?
208 Canyon Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 208 Canyon Acres Drive have?
Some of 208 Canyon Acres Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Canyon Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Canyon Acres Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Canyon Acres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Canyon Acres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 208 Canyon Acres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Canyon Acres Drive does offer parking.
Does 208 Canyon Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Canyon Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Canyon Acres Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Canyon Acres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Canyon Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Canyon Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Canyon Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Canyon Acres Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Canyon Acres Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Canyon Acres Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
