1881 Glenneyre Street
1881 Glenneyre Street

1881 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1881 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A charming updated single level Wood's Cove home in the Village. Situated on a corner lot Property offers private backyard with all the amenities. This home is located blocks from Main Beach and downtown; minutes to Laguna's favorite restaurants and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
1881 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1881 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 1881 Glenneyre Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
1881 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 1881 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1881 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
No, 1881 Glenneyre Street does not offer parking.
Does 1881 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1881 Glenneyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 1881 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 1881 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 1881 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 Glenneyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1881 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1881 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
