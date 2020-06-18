1881 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Woods Cove
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A charming updated single level Wood's Cove home in the Village. Situated on a corner lot Property offers private backyard with all the amenities. This home is located blocks from Main Beach and downtown; minutes to Laguna's favorite restaurants and shops!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1881 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
1881 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1881 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 1881 Glenneyre Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
1881 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.