179 Mcknight Drive

179 Mc Knight Dr · No Longer Available
Location

179 Mc Knight Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Laguna Beach Condo FULLY FURNISHED! Yearly Lease for the first time!! Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Upstairs Condo, with AC , washer and dryer, furnishings are high end with beautiful attention to detail on upgrades through out the home. Newer triple pane vinyl windows, located on the ocean side of Coast HWY. Complex has been updated, only 12 condo's make up this community, landscaped with common ground sitting area, community BBQ, and upper level patio and sitting area. Walk to Crescent Bay Point Beach & Park, restaurants, art galleries, shops and much more. Enjoy the Ocean Breeze!! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Mcknight Drive have any available units?
179 Mcknight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 179 Mcknight Drive have?
Some of 179 Mcknight Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Mcknight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
179 Mcknight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Mcknight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 179 Mcknight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 179 Mcknight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 179 Mcknight Drive offers parking.
Does 179 Mcknight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 Mcknight Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Mcknight Drive have a pool?
No, 179 Mcknight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 179 Mcknight Drive have accessible units?
No, 179 Mcknight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Mcknight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Mcknight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Mcknight Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Mcknight Drive has units with air conditioning.
