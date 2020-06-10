All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

1737 Temple Hills Drive

1737 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Guesthouse with the Best Ocean Views on the estate! Utilities included. Just two turns up from Thalia St on the right. This freshly remodeled detached guesthouse has just been completely remodeled and upgraded with white washed open beamed ceilings, new windows and doors, and guesthouse is air conditioned, including ceiling fans, all utilities, one parking space, band new appliances with inside washer and dryer. The guesthouse comes fully furnished, with all custom roll down shades for all windows and doors, and all linens and outdoor furniture on your very own outdoor view deck. Available immediately for one year or flexible for longer or shorter. Serious inquiries call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
1737 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1737 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 1737 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1737 Temple Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1737 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Temple Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1737 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 Temple Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1737 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1737 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1737 Temple Hills Drive has units with air conditioning.
