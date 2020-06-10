1737 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

Guesthouse with the Best Ocean Views on the estate! Utilities included. Just two turns up from Thalia St on the right. This freshly remodeled detached guesthouse has just been completely remodeled and upgraded with white washed open beamed ceilings, new windows and doors, and guesthouse is air conditioned, including ceiling fans, all utilities, one parking space, band new appliances with inside washer and dryer. The guesthouse comes fully furnished, with all custom roll down shades for all windows and doors, and all linens and outdoor furniture on your very own outdoor view deck. Available immediately for one year or flexible for longer or shorter. Serious inquiries call today!