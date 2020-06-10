All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

1590 Arroyo Drive

1590 Arroyo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1590 Arroyo Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Laguna Canyon

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located on a quiet, peaceful street in Laguna Canyon, this beautifully fully furnished home has been lovingly updated yet still retains the quintessential classic cottage charm. With hardwood floors throughout, there is a cozy kitchen, large living room with a portable AC unit, dining room and a nice sized bedroom with flat screen television. Very conveniently located - just a short walk to the beach, festivals, shops, art galleries & restaurants! Fully fenced and private, home also features a nice yard for relaxing after a long day at the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Arroyo Drive have any available units?
1590 Arroyo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1590 Arroyo Drive have?
Some of 1590 Arroyo Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Arroyo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Arroyo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Arroyo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1590 Arroyo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1590 Arroyo Drive offer parking?
No, 1590 Arroyo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1590 Arroyo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Arroyo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Arroyo Drive have a pool?
No, 1590 Arroyo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Arroyo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1590 Arroyo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Arroyo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1590 Arroyo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1590 Arroyo Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1590 Arroyo Drive has units with air conditioning.

