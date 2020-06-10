1590 Arroyo Drive

Amenities

Located on a quiet, peaceful street in Laguna Canyon, this beautifully fully furnished home has been lovingly updated yet still retains the quintessential classic cottage charm. With hardwood floors throughout, there is a cozy kitchen, large living room with a portable AC unit, dining room and a nice sized bedroom with flat screen television. Very conveniently located - just a short walk to the beach, festivals, shops, art galleries & restaurants! Fully fenced and private, home also features a nice yard for relaxing after a long day at the beach.