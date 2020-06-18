1570 Skyline Drive.

Amenities

This custom built, Mystic Hills, Craftsman style home features over 4,000 square feet of living space and spectacular ocean and coastline views from almost every room of the home. The main level of the home features a living room with vaulted beam ceilings, built-ins, hardwood floors and a fireplace, a dining area with wetbar, an office, a master bedroom suite with an elegant bath, granite countertops, and walk-in closets, a big island kitchen with custom maple cabinetry, professional grade appliances and granite countertops, a huge view deck and a two-car attached garage. The downstairs of the home features a family room with a wetbar, two bedrooms and two baths and a area perfect for a movie theater. This home is in turnkey condition.