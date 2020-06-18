All apartments in Laguna Beach
1570 Skyline Drive.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

1570 Skyline Drive

1570 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1570 Skyline Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Mystic Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
This custom built, Mystic Hills, Craftsman style home features over 4,000 square feet of living space and spectacular ocean and coastline views from almost every room of the home. The main level of the home features a living room with vaulted beam ceilings, built-ins, hardwood floors and a fireplace, a dining area with wetbar, an office, a master bedroom suite with an elegant bath, granite countertops, and walk-in closets, a big island kitchen with custom maple cabinetry, professional grade appliances and granite countertops, a huge view deck and a two-car attached garage. The downstairs of the home features a family room with a wetbar, two bedrooms and two baths and a area perfect for a movie theater. This home is in turnkey condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1570 Skyline Drive have any available units?
1570 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1570 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 1570 Skyline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1570 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1570 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1570 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 1570 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 1570 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1570 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1570 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1570 Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1570 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1570 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

