Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy

1570 North Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

1570 North Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Open House:\n Saturday, February 2, 2019 ? 10:00:00 to 14:00:00\n Gorgeous 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available right across the street from the ocean. Beautiful gourmet kitchens with dishwashers. wood floors, lots of cabinets. mirrored closet doors and washer and dryer in unit. Right across the street from the ocean. Some units have ocean views. Resident only pays for gas and electricity.
.
Amenities: Parking.
Utilities: Water, Cable, Trash, Sewer.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/laguna-beach-1-bed-1-bath/5657/

IT490201 - IT49MC5657

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy have any available units?
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy have?
Some of 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy offers parking.
Does 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy have a pool?
No, 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.

