Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Welcome home to this North Laguna 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ocean view unit. Includes a stackable washer and dryer. Watch the sunset from the balcony or gather with friends in the shaded rear courtyard. One block to Crescent Bay Beach. Conveniently located with easy access to Newport Beach and Orange County airport. Assigned carport parking. Security Deposit only $1000.