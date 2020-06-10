1566 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

This beautifully appointed, completely remodeled, second-floor, two-bedroom, one-bath unit has ocean views from nearly every room, and breathtaking Laguna Beach sunsets nightly. Custom designed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, 'quiet' dishwasher, deep sink, Corian countertops, custom backsplash, soft-close cabinetry, and a variety of built-ins. The designer features flow throughout the unit with custom flooring, custom tile, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and upgraded blinds throughout. There is an abundance of storage throughout as well; each bedroom has an oversized closet, and the hallway has a full-length closet. Storage continues outside with a private locker, two storage cubbies, and after storage. This unit includes two assigned parking spaces, one of which is covered. The property has a shared laundry facility with LG smart washers and dryers, where you can check the status of your laundry on your phone! Just off the beaten path, recessed from Glenneyre, you are just minutes from world-renowned beaches, fabulous local cuisine, coffee shops, and nightlife - yet inside, you are a world away.