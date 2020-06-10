All apartments in Laguna Beach
1566 Glenneyre Street

1566 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1566 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
This beautifully appointed, completely remodeled, second-floor, two-bedroom, one-bath unit has ocean views from nearly every room, and breathtaking Laguna Beach sunsets nightly. Custom designed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, 'quiet' dishwasher, deep sink, Corian countertops, custom backsplash, soft-close cabinetry, and a variety of built-ins. The designer features flow throughout the unit with custom flooring, custom tile, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and upgraded blinds throughout. There is an abundance of storage throughout as well; each bedroom has an oversized closet, and the hallway has a full-length closet. Storage continues outside with a private locker, two storage cubbies, and after storage. This unit includes two assigned parking spaces, one of which is covered. The property has a shared laundry facility with LG smart washers and dryers, where you can check the status of your laundry on your phone! Just off the beaten path, recessed from Glenneyre, you are just minutes from world-renowned beaches, fabulous local cuisine, coffee shops, and nightlife - yet inside, you are a world away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
1566 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1566 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 1566 Glenneyre Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 1566 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1566 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 1566 Glenneyre Street offers parking.
Does 1566 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1566 Glenneyre Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 1566 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 1566 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 1566 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1566 Glenneyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
