Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully fully furnished Beach Cottage Retreat. This home features hardwood floors, a cozy updated kitchen that opens to the living room and has French doors leading to the patio. Be right at home sitting on the front porch after a day at the beach. Enjoy the best of outdoor living with a large entertainment patio with BBQ and country table that seats eight al fresco. Sleeps four people - queen bed in master and trundle bed in the second bedroom that sleeps two. Includes all utilities, cookware, dinnerware and all home essentials. Large driveway with two parking spaces, garage provides storage space only. This is one of the most charming beach cottages in The Village, only 2 blocks to the beach, restaurants and shops, fantastic location. Just bring your toothbrush, 1262 Catalina will handle the rest.