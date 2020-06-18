All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1262 Catalina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1262 Catalina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1262 Catalina

1262 Catalina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1262 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully fully furnished Beach Cottage Retreat. This home features hardwood floors, a cozy updated kitchen that opens to the living room and has French doors leading to the patio. Be right at home sitting on the front porch after a day at the beach. Enjoy the best of outdoor living with a large entertainment patio with BBQ and country table that seats eight al fresco. Sleeps four people - queen bed in master and trundle bed in the second bedroom that sleeps two. Includes all utilities, cookware, dinnerware and all home essentials. Large driveway with two parking spaces, garage provides storage space only. This is one of the most charming beach cottages in The Village, only 2 blocks to the beach, restaurants and shops, fantastic location. Just bring your toothbrush, 1262 Catalina will handle the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Catalina have any available units?
1262 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1262 Catalina have?
Some of 1262 Catalina's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Catalina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 1262 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1262 Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Catalina does offer parking.
Does 1262 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Catalina have a pool?
No, 1262 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 1262 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 1262 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1262 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 1262 Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College