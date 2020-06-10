1241 Ocean Front

Amenities

Wonderful ocean front home, brand new complete remodel. Exceptional location in the Village area of Laguna, the closest lot to the water- directly in front of a world class surf break. The best panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, coastline, and white water views!!! Direct beach access from the house, and a short walk to Main Beach and the downtown restaurants and shops. All new porcelain tile flooring, paint, windows, doors, kitchen, baths, A/C. The kitchen has Quartz countertops, all Viking stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. All new decorator furniture accents the home, new ceiling fans, new high quality beds and mattresses. Four bedrooms sleep 8 people with 2 queen beds, 2 twin beds and a bunk bed that sleeps 3. Enjoy the indoor outdoor lifestyle in this fabulous contemporary beach house. This is the lower unit of a duplex, with a private single car garage and private laundry. Laguna Beach is the perfect resort destination, located centrally between Los Angeles and San Diego, and close to all Orange County Amusement parks and attractions. Or just stay at this amazing duplex in Laguna, park your car, enjoy the wonderful meditative sound of the breaking waves, and watch the surfers from your private ocean front deck.