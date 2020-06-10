All apartments in Laguna Beach
1241 Ocean Front
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

1241 Ocean Front

1241 Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Ocean Front, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful ocean front home, brand new complete remodel. Exceptional location in the Village area of Laguna, the closest lot to the water- directly in front of a world class surf break. The best panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, coastline, and white water views!!! Direct beach access from the house, and a short walk to Main Beach and the downtown restaurants and shops. All new porcelain tile flooring, paint, windows, doors, kitchen, baths, A/C. The kitchen has Quartz countertops, all Viking stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. All new decorator furniture accents the home, new ceiling fans, new high quality beds and mattresses. Four bedrooms sleep 8 people with 2 queen beds, 2 twin beds and a bunk bed that sleeps 3. Enjoy the indoor outdoor lifestyle in this fabulous contemporary beach house. This is the lower unit of a duplex, with a private single car garage and private laundry. Laguna Beach is the perfect resort destination, located centrally between Los Angeles and San Diego, and close to all Orange County Amusement parks and attractions. Or just stay at this amazing duplex in Laguna, park your car, enjoy the wonderful meditative sound of the breaking waves, and watch the surfers from your private ocean front deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Ocean Front have any available units?
1241 Ocean Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1241 Ocean Front have?
Some of 1241 Ocean Front's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Ocean Front currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Ocean Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Ocean Front pet-friendly?
No, 1241 Ocean Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1241 Ocean Front offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Ocean Front offers parking.
Does 1241 Ocean Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Ocean Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Ocean Front have a pool?
No, 1241 Ocean Front does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Ocean Front have accessible units?
No, 1241 Ocean Front does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Ocean Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 Ocean Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Ocean Front have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1241 Ocean Front has units with air conditioning.
