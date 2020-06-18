All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1145 Katella Street

1145 Katella Street · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Katella Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Unobstructed ocean views are captured from every level of this modern 3,433 square foot home which boasts four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms on a quiet cul-de-sac nestled in the hills. No upgrades are spared in the gourmet eat-in kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. White quartz countertops perfectly accent the white oak hardwood flooring that flows throughout the home. The living room is a sophisticated retreat complete with a gas fireplace and breathtaking 180 degree panoramic ocean views while the elevated formal dining area feels like its own space, without being closed off. The master suite has a private balcony, luxury bathroom complete with marble dual vanity, ocean view from the shower and a large walk-in custom closet. Three additional bedrooms are generous in size and two are en-suite. The dedicated office with built-in dual desks and storage is the ideal spot to work from home without sacrificing space, privacy or an amazing view. The heated salt-water swimming pool with cascading waterfall from the adjoining spa is the perfect spot to entertain and relax. The juxtaposition of the pool and Pacific Ocean is a rare find in Laguna Beach. Other features include: motorized shades, media room, built-in outdoor grill, wall mounted TV’s, wine cellar, laundry room with storage, CAT6 cabling, dual zone A/C, Nest home system, Alexa operated lights throughout the house and too many other upgrades to mention.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Katella Street have any available units?
1145 Katella Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1145 Katella Street have?
Some of 1145 Katella Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Katella Street currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Katella Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Katella Street pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Katella Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1145 Katella Street offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Katella Street does offer parking.
Does 1145 Katella Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Katella Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Katella Street have a pool?
Yes, 1145 Katella Street has a pool.
Does 1145 Katella Street have accessible units?
No, 1145 Katella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Katella Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Katella Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Katella Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1145 Katella Street has units with air conditioning.
