1145 Katella Street

Unobstructed ocean views are captured from every level of this modern 3,433 square foot home which boasts four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms on a quiet cul-de-sac nestled in the hills. No upgrades are spared in the gourmet eat-in kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. White quartz countertops perfectly accent the white oak hardwood flooring that flows throughout the home. The living room is a sophisticated retreat complete with a gas fireplace and breathtaking 180 degree panoramic ocean views while the elevated formal dining area feels like its own space, without being closed off. The master suite has a private balcony, luxury bathroom complete with marble dual vanity, ocean view from the shower and a large walk-in custom closet. Three additional bedrooms are generous in size and two are en-suite. The dedicated office with built-in dual desks and storage is the ideal spot to work from home without sacrificing space, privacy or an amazing view. The heated salt-water swimming pool with cascading waterfall from the adjoining spa is the perfect spot to entertain and relax. The juxtaposition of the pool and Pacific Ocean is a rare find in Laguna Beach. Other features include: motorized shades, media room, built-in outdoor grill, wall mounted TV’s, wine cellar, laundry room with storage, CAT6 cabling, dual zone A/C, Nest home system, Alexa operated lights throughout the house and too many other upgrades to mention.