1125 Baja Street

Amenities
Stunning panoramic ocean views including San Clemente Island, Catalina Island and Rancho Palos Verdes from this beautiful remodeled home with a first-floor master bedroom and 3-car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This gorgeous open-concept 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has 3,120 square feet of luxurious designer finishes including wood floors, 2 fireplaces, wainscoting, crown molding, surround sound, recessed lighting and a large game room. The large chef’s kitchen boasts premium stainless-steel appliances with custom-built hardwood cabinets, huge island with bar seating and ceasar stone counters. The master bedroom includes ocean views, a private patio, a large walk-in closet with an en-suite bathroom complete with dual vanities, custom cabinetry and ceasar stone counters. Enjoy a cup of coffee or happy hour on one of two ocean view decks. This home is centrally located to downtown shops, world-renowned art galleries, restaurants, entertainment and a community trolley. This home has it all! Can be leased furnished.