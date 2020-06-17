All apartments in Laguna Beach
1105 N Coast Highway
1105 N Coast Highway

1105 N Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

1105 N Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with one carport one block from Shaws Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 N Coast Highway have any available units?
1105 N Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 1105 N Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1105 N Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 N Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 1105 N Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1105 N Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 1105 N Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 1105 N Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 N Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 N Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 1105 N Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 1105 N Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 1105 N Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 N Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 N Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 N Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 N Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
